New ‘Madoka Magica’ Anime Shares Production Update

Puella Magi Madoka Magica has been on break for some time, but it looks like the franchise will make a comeback real soon. After reports confirmed a new anime was in the works, fans got an update on the new series over the weekend.

So, if you are ready for some more terrifying magic girl, then the time has almost come.

Over on Twitter, a staffer from SHAFT Studio informed fans work on the Madoka Magica anime is going well.

“Madoka’s next generation is still being prepared. Please look forward to it,” producer Mitsutoshi Kubota confirmed in a recent magazine issue.

So far, there is no word on what the anime will be about, but fans know it will continue the world Madoka Magica set up. When the first report about the anime went live, fans were told a bit about its story.

As it turns out, the show will be based on a mobile game. Madoka Magica Gaiden came out in 2017 and tells the story of Iroha Tamaki. The anime will follow Iroha as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the city of Kamihama. The locale is a hot spot for magical girls, prompting Iroha to involve herself with the gang in the hopes of getting a lead on her sister’s location.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.