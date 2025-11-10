Crunchyroll Fans Are Missing Out on Isekai’s Biggest Anime Crossover

If you’re looking for cool anime to watch on Crunchyroll, you might be missing out on the biggest Isekai anime crossover airing new episodes right now. Isekai is one of the biggest anime genres out there as not only do fans get to see a ton of new franchises making their debut each season, but there are a ton of franchises that have gone on to find massive success in their own right. Many of the biggest Isekai anime shows have gone on for multiple seasons thanks to that success, and quite a few of them are under Kadokawa’s umbrella too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Celebrating just how many major Isekai anime releases are with Kadokawa, the publisher released a special crossover combining many of them all into one show. Isekai Quartet is now in the midst of its third season combining even more shows into its expanding roster, and you should definitely check it out if you are the slightest Isekai anime fan. Especially if you love some of these franchises that have since gone dormant with only a few episodes dropped so far.

Isekai Quartet Is An Awesome Isekai Anime Crossover

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Although you might have been initially put off by the chibi art style for each of the characters, Isekai Quartet has found a perfect way to bring all of these shows together. The series combines Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil into a single space where each of the characters is trying to figure out what’s going on. Forced to live an average school life, fans get to see all of these characters (complete with their original voice actors in tow) bounce off of one another with their original personalities intact.

You’d think there would be sacrifices for this new format, but it’s actually a perfect combination of all of these different franchises. It was especially great when any of these shows were in the midst of a break in between seasons, and harder hitting for Saga of Tanya the Evil fans given that the franchise has yet to continue beyond its initial releases. It’s getting even more entertaining with the latest season too as the rosters for The Rising of the Shield Hero and The Eminence in Shadow have been thrown into the fold.

What’s Next for This Isekai Crossover?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Isekai Quartet has been such a hit so far with two seasons and even a feature film under its belt, and you can check them all out now streaming with Crunchyroll along with the newly airing episodes of the third season. This crossover is only getting bigger as each of these franchises has a number of TV seasons and movies in various stages of development, but all the while it has its own stories too. It might not be as action packed as each of the shows on their own, but it’s such a great sample platter of it all.

There is a lot to enjoy for dedicated fans of each of these works too as there are some jokes and moments that really shine as soon as you know a character’s given personality. But as the franchise continues to expand with likely more episodes and franchises to come, you’re going to want to check out the crossover before it’s too late. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!