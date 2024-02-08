MamaYuyu Sales Spark a Last-Minute Reprint

Some major shonen manga series are hinting at their grand finales, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece being some major examples. In the void left by these hit manga series’ departure, one new manga series has become a hit with its first chapters in MamaYuyu. The story focusing on the magical journey of Corleo has become so popular in fact that a reprint of its first story is on the way.

MamaYuyu first arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump last year, from creators Hayashi and Yoshihiko. Despite its runaway success, it seems a bit too early in its run to confirm that an anime adaptation is in the works, though should the series continue to be a hot seller, it seems like a safe bet that anime fans will see the story on the small screen. If you haven’t checked out MamaYuyu, it not only weaves a story of demonic battles but adds elements from an isekai story to create a unique blend of genres on its pages.

MamaYuyu’s Big Reprint

Shonen Jump’s official social media account shared the news that the first volume of the manga is going back to print thanks to its early success. Here’s the official statement from the manga publisher, “Due to great popularity, we decided to reprint it immediately after releaseThank you to everyone who purchased. If you are unable to get your hands on it due to a shortage, please wait for a while.”

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out MamaYuyu, you can read the first chapter of the series from creator Yoshihiko Hayashi here. You can also check out an official description of the series that reads as such, “An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!”

