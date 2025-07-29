Crunchyroll Is Bringing a Mamoru Hosoda Classic Back to Theaters (With a Catch)

If you somehow haven’t heard of or seen the wonderful films by Mamoru Hosoda, you should! Having created magical films like Wolf Children, Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Belle, Mirai, and the upcoming film Scarlet, these films showcase heartfelt stories like a tale of the trials of motherhood, a girl learning that time waits for no one, overcoming challenges in the digital world, understanding what it means to be part of a family — not only should you not sleep on these fantastical films, but seeing The Boy and The Beast on the big screen would make for the perfect introduction to the wonderful filmography of Mamoru Hosoda!

That’s right! Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing The Boy and The Beast to select theatres in the U.S. in Japanese with English subtitles, and you won’t want to miss it! As one of Mamoru Hosoda’s best works, the story tells a fantastical tale of a boy finding acceptance and belonging in the world of beasts. But there’s a catch — the film will be in theaters for one day only! Be sure to get your tickets here so you can catch The Boy and The Beast in theaters on August 18th!

Be Sure to Catch The Boy and the Beast on the Big Screen!

Image Courtesy of Studio Chizu

Ren, left with nowhere to go and no one to rely on, takes to hiding himself within the streets of Shibuya, eventually stumbling into Kumatetsu, who leads the boy to the beast realm of Shibuten. Although skilled at combat and intimidating in stature, Kumatetsu has struggled to find an apprentice for those very reasons. But in finding Ren, Kumatetsu has finally found his break to prove himself a worthy candidate to replace the lord of the realm, and Ren, now known as Kyuuta, has found a potential place to belong. Although they each initially pursue different goals, as the years pass, the boy and the beast eventually learn that they may have more in common and more they can teach each other than they realized.

Produced by Studio Chizu, the fantasy isekai The Boy and the Beast was Japan’s second highest-grossing domestic film of 2015, won the Japan Academy Prize for Best Animated Feature, and was nominated for an Annie Award. As a highly rated film, it’s no surprise that critical reviews have been mostly positive. Peter Debruge of Variety described the film as “an action-packed buddy movie that strategically combines several of Japanese fans’ favorite ingredients: conflicted teens, supernatural creatures and epic battles.” Marc Savlov from The Austin Chronicle said that the film “…is part Karate Kid and part Japanese folklore.” With such a fun and unique plot, you won’t want to miss the chance to see it on the big screen — but be quick!

Are you already a fan of these films or are you excited to see The Boy and the Beast for the first time in theaters? Let us know in the comments what your favorite Mamoru Hosoda film is!