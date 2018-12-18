Manga Dominates U.S. Book Sales in November 2018

Manga sales have been stronger than ever as 2018 has ushered in a new wave of ultra popular anime with series like My Hero Academia and One Piece making big waves with their new episodes.

BookScan recently released their rankings for the Top 20 adult graphic novels for November 2018, and manga dominates by taking up 12 of the 20 spots on the lists.

Here are the rankings for each manga title on the list:

2 – My Hero Academia Volume 1

5 – My Hero Academia Volume 15

7 – My Hero Academia Volume 2

8 – RWBY Official Manga Anthology Volume 3

10 – My Hero Academia Volume 3

11 – My Hero Academia Volume 14

12 – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Volume 4

15 – Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha!

16 – One Piece Volume 88

17 – Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1

18 – My Hero Academia Volume 4

20 – My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Volume 2

As fans can see by the listings, My Hero Academia took many of the Top 20 spots on the list for November. Although none of the manga titles quite took the number one spot (which goes to Clint McElroy’s The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins), taking 12 of the slots instead proves how strong manga has been this year.

My Hero Academia premiered its strong third season this year, and experienced a huge boom in popularity over the course of its run. That’s why many of the spots go to older volumes of the series as fans have most likely begun searching out the manga in order to experience the series in a new way. My Hero Academia‘s done so well, in fact, it took second place in the top selling manga of 2018 overall. It only lost to One Piece, which continues dominating for another year.

Other strong showings are for the first volume of the Mob Psycho 100 manga, which is more popular than ever thanks to its Toonami run and incoming second season. There’s also the hilarious Dragon Ball spin-off focusing on Yamcha, which takes the 15th spot. It wouldn’t be surprising to see manga continue to dominate sales in the United States for the final month of the year as well. You can find the full list of titles for November 2018 here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

via ICv2