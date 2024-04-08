Manga Up Announces Monthly Subscription Tier, Vault Pass

Technology has changed just about every industry out there, and manga is no different. Over the years, digital manga titles and online distributors have helped expand the industry. From Manga Plus to the Shonen Jump app and KMANGA, a number of online manga libraries have helped bring the best series from Japan to global readers faster. And now, the team at Manga Up is making it easier for fans to access Square Enix titles.

As you can see below, the team at Manga Up has put forward a new subscription tier, and it will change the game for Square Enix fans. The pass will allow users to unlock 10,000+ chapters for just $5 USD a month.

(Photo: Shueisha)

According to Manga Up, this subscription comes with "all-you-can-read normal chapters of more than 200 eligible series." The app also says it plans to release new series more regularly, and it made good on that promise with Black Butler. The manga is now available on the app, so subscribers can read up on Ciel's adventures with Sebastian. Plus, Manga Up comes with a free month trial before users move into a subscription tier.

Clearly, Manga Up is following the footsteps of other popular manga libraries online. Shueisha's Shonen Jump app has a similar monthly subscription model, and it has become a lucrative point for the publisher. Plus, online libraries for manga bring series to the fandom. Plenty of readers consume their manga digitally, and in an effort to combat online piracy, these libraries are taking up valuable real estate with readers.

If you are not familiar with the launch of Manga Up, this subscription model is a far cry from its start. When the global service went live, it was criticized heavily for treating manga chapters like micro transactions. This monthly fee will hopefully make the service more usable for readers across the table. After all, Manga Up has been downloaded more than 20 million times to date, and the manga industry's popularity is only rising these days.

What do you think about this update to Manga Up? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!