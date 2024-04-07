Centuria Manga Makes Epic Debut by Tatsuki Fujimoto's Editor

It looks like Shueisha has brought another series to life for readers. Today marks the release of several big chapters for Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, but those series aren't alone. The titles are joined by Centuria, and the dark fantasy comes courtesy of an editor who helped bring Goodbye Eri to life.

As you can see here, the digital manga is live now, and it comes from Tohru Kuramori. The manga has one chapter available at the moment, but Centuria fans can expect more to launch. Kuramori is behind the ambitious tale, and its dark story will entice fans of Berserk.

For those curious about the manga, you can brush up on Centuria's official synopsis here: "Stowing himself away on a slave ship, Julian sets sail for the great continent with a hundred slaves, all yearning for freedom, until...?! Embark on a groundbreaking journey through this action-packed dark fantasy saga!!"

You may not be familiar with the creator of Centuria by name, but he has been busy as of late. Kuramori was the editor on Goodbye Eri, one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's best manga one shots. Kuramori has also worked on other solo projects like Chikyuu Kuroku 0001 and Killer Parent.

With this new series taking on Manga Plus, all eyes are on the future of Shueisha. After all, the publisher has several more series on the horizon. Weekly Shonen Jump has three new titles in the wings including Negai no Astro by Ken Wakui, the creator of Tokyo Revengers. These new titles might have what it takes to create a new manga phenomenon similar to Kagurabachi. After all, the 2023 series has a single volume on hand but has managed to become one of the most anticipated titles under Shueisha. Maybe Centuria will drum up the same buzz before long...!

What do you think about Centuria's debut? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!