Massive New Godzilla Collectible Roars In At $600

When it comes to Godzilla, fans will spend whatever they need to if it means buying into some exclusive merchandise. The kaiju franchise has put out plenty of high-end collectibles over the decades, and it seems Godzilla‘s recent surge in popularity has paved way for another to go live.

And this time, it seems fans will need to save up more than $500 if they want this collectible.

Recently, the company Figsoku confirmed its plans to release a very special statue of Godzilla. The collectible comes in on the beefy side at nearly 19″ tall and 38″ long. The figure is slated to debut in Japan starting this November, but there is a catch (via Kotaku).

The figure will cost fans a solid $611 before any tax or shipping factors in.

This high-end figure is the latest one to join the company’s X-Plus Gigantic Series. It is so large that a stand will be included to prop up the weight of Godzilla’s monstrous tail. Photos of the massive figure prove the statue is the size of a grown man’s torso, and its width equals that of a small child. At this point, no word has been given on its weight, but fans can only assume this figure will be an absolute unit made with collector’s in mind. There is no word on whether an international release will be held for the figure, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

As you can probably tell, this special Godzilla figure appears to be based on Legendary Entertainment’s film franchise. Most recently, fans got to see this iteration of Godzilla when Warner Bros. Pictures put out Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film fared well worldwide with a nearly $400 million gross to date, but its domestic haul floundered at under $110 million.

So, would you be willing to spend this kind of cash to get this Godzilla statue?