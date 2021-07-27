Masters of the Universe Celebrates He-Man's Magical Girl Makeover

✖

Masters of the Universe: Revelation celebrated He-Man's updated Magical Girl makeover with Kevin Smith's new animated series for Netflix! Mattel Television and Netflix have launched a new entry in the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise that not only picks up from where the original 1980s animated series leaves off, but gives the entire franchise a face lift for a new era of fans. This is from the ground up from not only the writing and tone of the series, but the character and setting designs as well. It's most noticeable with He-Man himself.

The original transformation sequence saw Prince Adam calling out to the power of Grayskull and transforming he and Cringer into the powerful main heroes of the series, but quickly did so with a flash of light. Masters of the Universe: Revelation changes this with an updated transformation sequence that sees Adam donning his new muscles and He-Man costume much like a Magical Girl transformation you'd find in Sailor Moon and other anime. You can check out a closer look revealed by Netflix below:

The original animated series didn't really make a distinction between Prince Adam and He-Man's designs as both were pretty muscular, and the He-Man transformation seemed like more of a formality. It's much more noticeable in the reboot series here as the much skinnier Adam becomes a godly type of hero with this slower and more magical transformation overall. But you can check it out for yourself right now!

The first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation are now streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut,"Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers...At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it's one that's most assuredly worth reading."

What did you think of the new He-Man transformation sequence? What did you think of the series' new makeovers and upgrades overall? Are you excited to see what's coming in Masters of the Universe: Revelation's next part?