Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Gives Update on Season 2

✖

Masters of the Universe is back in action, and it is all thanks to Kevin Smith. The filmmaker teamed up with Netflix to revive He-Man in a sequel, and the follow-up can be found on Netflix at last. And if you want more of the wild new series, well - Smith has a bit of news for you regarding Masters of the Universe: Revelation's second part.

The creator hit up Twitter recently to share some big news about part two with fans in light of Netflix's premiere. Smith responded to a fan who pleaded with Smith to release more of the show ASAP, and it turns out the work on part two is further ahead than you may have guessed.

Thank you! @bearmccreary just recorded the live orchestra score for episode 10 and we finished the sound mix on Ep 8. So @MastersOfficial Revelation Part 2 is officially picture-locked, nearly wrapped, and ready to go! (And SPOILERS!!! Both He-Man vs SkeleGod fights are brutal.) https://t.co/mePwH5jtIC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 25, 2021

"Thank you! Bear McCreary just recorded the live orchestra score for episode 10 and we finished the sound mix on Ep 8. So Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is officially picture-locked, nearly wrapped, and ready to go! (And SPOILERS!!! Both He-Man vs SkeleGod fights are brutal.)," Smith wrote.

As you can see, things are going well behind the scenes where Masters of the Universe is concerned. The show is pushing ahead with music and sound, so fans can rest assured that the animation is mostly finished for this second half. All of this means He-Man will return to the screen shortly, and that is a relief given how the first episodes of Smith's sequel end. The follow-up beats tradition back by doing some radical with He-Man and Skeletor, but if the creator is being upfront, then Prince Adam will return to battle at some point soon.

If you have not checked out Masters of the Universe: Revelation yet, you can do so on Netflix right now. The show picks up where the original He-Man series ended years ago, and you can learn more about the project below thanks to its synopsis: "After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the '80s classic."

How did you like this first part of Masters of the Universe's comeback? Do you like Smith's take on the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.