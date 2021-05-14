Kevin Smith Teases What to Expect in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

✖

Showrunner Kevin Smith is teasing fans about what to expect in the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation series coming to Netflix! Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an original animated series coming to the streaming service produced with Mattel Television, and one of the biggest reasons to get hyped about the new project is that it's being approached as an official sequel to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series released several decades ago. Making matters more interesting is that prominent filmmaker Kevin Smith is acting as showrunner for this new animated series.

While Netflix had been keeping mum about the new Masters of the Universe series in the months since it was officially announced, they recently revealed the first look images for the new series as it gave fans a look at what the makeover for the franchise is going to look like for the sequel. As for what we can expect in the story, Smith teased what's to come for Masters of the Universe: Revelation in a statement to Netflix.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985," Smith began in an official statement shared by Netflix. "This is a continuation of that story. We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE line of toys for inspiration as well."

Elaborating further, Smith wanted to assure fans of that Filmation series from several decades ago that Masters of the Universe: Revelation won't be shaking up the core designs too much, "Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the '80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching July 23rd on Netflix, and they officially describe it as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

