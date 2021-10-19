Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Hypes Up New ‘Revelation’ Episodes

Kevin Smith is hyping up the next slate of new episodes coming in Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation! Mattel Television and Netflix’s new take on the famous 1980s animated franchise made its debut earlier this year, and fans saw how the new series shaped up its new take on the various characters from Eternia. Serving as showrunner for the new series, Kevin Smith has been taking every opportunity to hype fans about what they could expect to see from this new entry. Now that the release date for Part 2 of the series has been revealed, Smith has taken to Twitter to hype up fans for this next batch of episodes.

Smith took to Twitter to share more of his hype for the new episodes, and Episode 6 in particular as he touts it as one of the “best things [he’s] ever lent words to,” as such, “Part 2 debuts 11/23 – a little over a month from now! And Ep 6 is not only one of the best chapters of [Masters of the Universe: Revelation] – it’s one of the best things I’ve ever lent words to (alongside the powerful pen of the always electrifying [Eric Carrasco]!” That means this next half is kicking off with one heck of a premiere!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks! Part 2 debuts 11/23 – a little over a month from now! And Ep 6 is not only one of the best chapters of @MastersOfficial Revelation – it’s one of the best things I’ve ever lent words to (alongside the powerful pen of the always electrifying @erictcarrasco)! @NetflixGeeked https://t.co/QZePclGGbp pic.twitter.com/xfsqbUBhAq — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 18, 2021

Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see this next wave of new episodes as Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be dropping Part 2 with Netflix on November 23rd. If you wanted to catch up with the series before then, you can currently find the first five episodes of the new series on the streaming service as well. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed the series’s first five episodes (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut:

“Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers…At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it’s one that’s most assuredly worth reading.”

Are you hyped for Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation? What did you think of the first five episodes? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the debut season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!