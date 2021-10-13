Masters of the Universe: Revelation Debuts New Poster

Masters of the Universe is pushing forward with a slate of new content, and Netflix is helming a good bit of it. If you did not know, Kevin Smith caught the eyes of Eternia when Masters of the Universe: Revelation went down. Now, it seems the series is ready to come back for round two, and its first poster has dropped to the delight of fans.

As you can see below, the poster was shared over on Twitter courtesy of Smith. The executive producer gave a shoutout to Nathan Baertsch who penned the Masters of the Universeposter, and he’s right when he says the visual is metal as hell.

Make no bones about it, Skeletor finally has the Power! Wanna see what @HamillHimself does to the Universe with it? And whither Ram Man? Check out Part 2 of @MastersOfficial REVELATION when it comes to @netflix on NOVEMBER 23rd! (This metal-as-Hell artwork is by @NathanBaertsch!) pic.twitter.com/xke6ATCvij — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 12, 2021

“Make no bones about it, Skeletor finally has the Power! Wanna see what [Mark Hamill] does to the Universe with it? And whither Ram Man? Check out part 2 of [Masters of the Universe: Revelation] when it comes to Netflix on November 23rd!”

As you can see, this wild poster leans into the ’80s love of color, and Skeletor is bulked out. The villain is looking thick with his new physique, and Skeletor’s green glow is certainly terrifying. Our baddie is seen facing off with Savage He-Man, and the character is on the way. The Masters of the Universe poster doesn’t give a great look at the hero, but Netflix did give us an eyeful with its new slate of action figures.

As you can see, Smith is living large with his anime’s return, and Netflix is definitely game for its debut. The show’s second half is debuting November 23rd, so it will be out in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. And if you need more He-Man in the meantime, Netflix did welcome its second animated series featuring the hero a few months back.

