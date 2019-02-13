‘Mob Psycho 100’ Sneaks In ‘Child’s Play’ Easter Egg

With the premise of ONE’s Mob Psycho 100, the series is no stranger to all sorts of ghouls and spirits making an appearance. The anime adaptation has taken this to another level by fitting in all sorts of Easter Eggs and references that weren’t present in the original manga.

The latest episode features one such Easter Egg, as one quick scene shows a glimpse of the famous Chucky doll from the Child’s Play horror franchise. You can see it in the image below.

In the latest episode of the series, Reigen is forced to work alone and after some moping, he completely throws himself into his work. This leads to a montage in which he takes on several jobs (steadily growing in popularity), and one of the jobs takes him to the place seen above. As highlighted by his flashlight, fans can see a recreation of the killer Chucky doll completely with knife in hand.

Unfortunately for Child’s Play fans, this is as far as the cameo goes as Reigen moves onto the next place fairly quickly. But this is one of the many ways the anime series has fun with its surroundings. Mob Psycho 100 is known for its wildly varying art styles and fun visuals, and the second season of the series is no different. Especially with nice shout outs like these.

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

The Child’s Play series will be launching a film reboot in theaters on June 21. Directed by Lars Klevberg, the new film will feature a new take on the famous Chucky doll. Instead of being possessed by the spirit of a murderer, this version of the doll will be a defective model, whose programming code was hacked to increase his violent tendencies. The film stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Tim Matheson, and Marlon Kazadi.