‘Mob Psycho 100’ Is Getting A Netflix Live-Action Series

If you were hoping for another season of Mob Psycho 100, you will have to wait a bit longer. The franchise will be busy for the foreseeable future now that TV Tokyo has announced a live-action series of the story is coming.

Earlier today, the network confirmed that Mob Psycho 100 will be getting a live-action drama adaptation. The show is slated to debut in January 2018 and will feature Tatsuomi Hamada as its titular character. TV Tokyo will be producing the series in collaboration with Netflix.

When the show debuts, Japanese fans can catch it on TV Tokyo on Thursdays. There is no word if Netflix will host the show for international fans, but more details about the live-action series are expected to drop later this year. For now, fans know Koichi Sakamoto is signed on to direct the series while Fuminori Kobayashi acts as its producer.

This update on Mob Psycho 100 comes not long after fans were teased that a major update was coming for the franchise. Bones, the studio behind its anime, told fans a major announcement would be tagged onto its 15th manga volume when it drops this week. Fans are now expecting the volume to contain more details about the live-action series, but Bones may surprise everyone and confirm its work on a much-wanted second season.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

