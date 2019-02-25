‘Mob Psycho 100’ Drops A Truly Tragic Cliffhanger

Mob Psycho 100 has been lauded as a criminally underrated shonen title, but that reputation won’t stand for long. The show’s second season has received nothing but praise since the start, and its latest episode stunned the whole anime community with one tragic cliffhanger.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for episode 8 of Mob Psycho 100 season two below!

Recently, the team behind Mob Psycho 100 put out a new episode, and it began easily enough. Mob finds himself running a marathon and struggles to finish the event. The slice-of-life story ends with the boy returning home, but his house is not the way he left it earlier that day.

When he walks up his street, Mob is distraught to find his home on fire. A crowd is gathered around the building waiting for firefighters to quell the blaze, but Mob does not join the hoard; He walks into his family’s house as calmly as ever, and Mob begins to panic internally as he heads up the stairs.

At first, Mob believes his family escaped, but he is told by Dimple there were signs of a struggle. This leads the boy to think his family was taken, but he opens the door to a total nightmare. The final scene of episode 8 sees the boy stumble into a torched bedroom filled with burnt corpses. The bodies are none other than Mob’s parents and brother, prompting the boy to lose control of his immense powers like never before.

The episode ends as Mob’s powers peak, leaving fans shocked with some literal jaw drops. Anime viewers will have to wait to see how the deadly cliffhanger plays out, but web comic readers have the info at their disposal.

For those who’ve read the series, Mob Psycho 100 has reached a long-awaited story. The ‘World Domination’ arc is underway, and Mob can breathe easier soon. The corpses found in his burning home turn out to be fakes, prompting Mob on a mission to find his missing family. However, a larger plot unravels itself as Mob goes digging, and the esper finds his abilities and all mighty reputation challenged.

So, did this cliffhanger take you by surprise?

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

