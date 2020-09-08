Mob Psycho 100's Official Twitter Adorably Responds to Trending Worldwide

✖

Although both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 had wrapped some time ago, the franchise surprisingly found itself trending worldwide and the official Twitter account for the anime series had an adorable response to the news. ONE's original webcomic turned anime series began trending around the world when a Tweet from Eric Trump claimed that it was part of a conspiracy with Google that typing in "Mob" would result in pictures of the popular anime rather than pictures of a group of people. It then resulted in anime fans talking about their love for the anime all over again.

Mob Psycho 100 became such a trend online that even the official Twitter account for the anime series in Japan had responded to it. This came as an adorable surprise as it took on Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama's humble personality to fill in the Tweet with the following, "Look master! I think I'm finally popular...!"

Mob Psycho 100 wrapped up its first two seasons, but there has yet to be an announcement for a follow up project after the release of its special hot springs OVA. There is more to adapt from ONE's original webcomic should the anime choose to do so, but might not be enough to warrant an entire third season of the series without additional material made specifically for the anime release. Should it continue, we might see a feature film or set of OVAs to end the anime. Should it not, the Season 2 finale kind of provides a great ending point. But what do you think?

Did you expect to see Mob Psycho 100 go viral for such a surprising reason? What did you think of the two seasons of the anime series? Hoping to see it continued with a third one or do you expect it to end with a feature film or OVA project instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!