Mob Psycho 100 Fans Are Piling on Memes After Viral Conspiracy Tweet

Mob Psycho 100 has hit the news today thanks to one of the most bizarre, roundabout ways we've seen, as the son of President Donald Trump, Eric, took to Twitter to exclaim that when he searched for "Mob" in Google, the protagonist of the Madhouse series created by the mangaka ONE would appear and fans on social media can't contain their excitement at this strange series of events. With the young psychic Mob finding some new found popularity, and with two seasons of an anime under his belt, anime fans are ecstatic for a reason to jump into the series, even in crazy ways.

Google is once again trying to manipulate Americans. Type “mob” or “mobs” into google and watch what comes up. Do the same on any other search engine. #NothingToSeeHere pic.twitter.com/XV7V4FVVWA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 8, 2020

What do you think of this strange series of events? Do you want a third season of Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob!