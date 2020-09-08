Mob Psycho 100 Fans Are Piling on Memes After Viral Conspiracy Tweet

By Evan Valentine

Mob Psycho 100 has hit the news today thanks to one of the most bizarre, roundabout ways we've seen, as the son of President Donald Trump, Eric, took to Twitter to exclaim that when he searched for "Mob" in Google, the protagonist of the Madhouse series created by the mangaka ONE would appear and fans on social media can't contain their excitement at this strange series of events. With the young psychic Mob finding some new found popularity, and with two seasons of an anime under his belt, anime fans are ecstatic for a reason to jump into the series, even in crazy ways.

What do you think of this strange series of events? Do you want a third season of Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob!

Perhaps The Gift We Needed

prevnext

Is This Peak 2020?

prevnext

Strange Days

prevnext

Is Google Trying To Tell Us Something?

prevnext

Peak 2020

prevnext

Is This Real Life?

prevnext

For Real, It Is Worth Watching

prevnext

Who is the Strongest Mob?

prev
Start the Conversation

of