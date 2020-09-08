Mob Psycho 100 Fans Are Piling on Memes After Viral Conspiracy Tweet
Mob Psycho 100 has hit the news today thanks to one of the most bizarre, roundabout ways we've seen, as the son of President Donald Trump, Eric, took to Twitter to exclaim that when he searched for "Mob" in Google, the protagonist of the Madhouse series created by the mangaka ONE would appear and fans on social media can't contain their excitement at this strange series of events. With the young psychic Mob finding some new found popularity, and with two seasons of an anime under his belt, anime fans are ecstatic for a reason to jump into the series, even in crazy ways.
Google is once again trying to manipulate Americans. Type “mob” or “mobs” into google and watch what comes up. Do the same on any other search engine. #NothingToSeeHere pic.twitter.com/XV7V4FVVWA— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 8, 2020
Perhaps The Gift We Needed
Eric Trump thinking the cartoon Mob Psycho 100 is some sort of left-wing Google conspiracy is the gift we needed today. pic.twitter.com/ZiGGX57NQ2— Zack Davisson (@ZackDavisson) September 8, 2020
Is This Peak 2020?
Eric Trump not understanding how Google works so he tries to make Mob from Mob Psycho 100 showing up in his search some big conspiracy is peak 2020, you can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/kvlYAWpXqA— Iggy (@_MourningLight) September 8, 2020
Strange Days
never did I think I’d live to see the day that a Trump would accuse Mob Psycho 100 of being a conspiracy pic.twitter.com/M6vMCCZxn2— jeff ruberg (@jeffinitelyjeff) September 8, 2020
Is Google Trying To Tell Us Something?
One of the Trumps or whatever thinks Google is conspiring, well I think Google wants us to watch Mob Psycho 100 and I'm here for it. Go watch Mob Psycho 100, that anime is insane and its fire pic.twitter.com/xBddDgAiT2— NightTIDE (@EvernightStudio) September 8, 2020
Peak 2020
According to Trump's son, Mob Psycho 100 is an anti-Trump conspiracy by Google. Peak 2020
The anime is good tho pic.twitter.com/6R3fE8A31v— BLO 💎 (@BloBumpkin) September 8, 2020
Is This Real Life?
DID ERIC TRUMP JUST TWEET MOB PSYCHO 100???? https://t.co/NlGYmZVWZc— Salad 🥗🐍 (@SaladSaiyan) September 8, 2020
For Real, It Is Worth Watching
Google just trying to recommend a good anime, bro.— Noble (@Lost_Pause_) September 8, 2020
Anime > angry crowds https://t.co/Y8Gk5wEViY
Who is the Strongest Mob?
Today on “WTF even is politics anymore”, Eric Trump thinks there’s a conspiracy with Google to make the anime Mob Psycho 100 more popular than actual mobs https://t.co/QtaFentDQs— 🎵 Miss JukeBox 8 📦 (@juke_box8) September 8, 2020