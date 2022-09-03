Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Highlights Mob's Return in New Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is one of the major anime franchises returning for its third season as part of the very competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, and now Season 3 is highlighting its main star, Shigeo Kageyama, with a promo for the next wave of episodes! The third season is one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall (and year overall), and Studio Bones has quite the major task ahead of them given just how successfully received the first two seasons of the series have been. Now that it's going to premiere next month, the series has begun to reveal more of what to expect from the new episodes.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will see Mob entering a new era following his intense slate of battles in the second season of the series. While the mass of battles is likely only to get even stronger from this point on, one of the major point of interest from the beginning is whether or not Mob himself would be able to hold back all of his massive power. Now the newest promo falls in line with other character promos revealed recently by hyping past adventures leading into the new episodes, and you can check out the latest look at Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 below:

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be kicking off on October 5th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes outside their first launch in Japan. If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll too. Crunchyroll teases the upcoming third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

What are you hoping to see in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3? Where does it rank among your most anticipated new anime of the Fall 2022 season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!