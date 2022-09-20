Mob Psycho 100 Star May Not Return for Season 3 Amid Contract Dispute

Mob Psycho 100 is just weeks out from its return, and it seems the show has hit a major roadblock stateside. For those who don't know, the production is slated to return this October, and it will bring Mob on all-new adventures. Of course, Crunchyroll is slated to bring about the show's English dub, and it is a favorite with fans. But today, fans learned the dub's top star is likely not returning for season three amid contract disputes.

The update was shared today by Kyle McCarley, a well-known star on series like Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and Demon Slayer. They posted a video to YouTube admitting it was "very unlikely" they would continue to voice Mob in the anime. This decision came after McCarley and Crunchyroll failed to negotiate a contract containing SAG-AFTRA guidelines.

The thread mentioned in the video I just posted (not in the same thread so as not to bury the video): — 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕔ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕖𝕪 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@KyleMcCarley) September 20, 2022

"Unions protect the workers they represent chiefly by giving them collective bargaining power, meaning that instead of negotiating the terms of your employment individually, one-on-one, the union negotiates baseline minimums for everyone all at once. This generally leads to better terms for all workers, because as a collective, you have sway in these negotiations. How much you get paid, how long your hours are, how hard those hours are, how often you get breaks or time off, what safety precautions are taken, etc," the actor shared on Twitter.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Promo Hypes Reigen's Return | Mob Psycho 100 Posts Dimple Promo Ahead of Season 3

In his video, McCarley says Crunchyroll is typically resistant to union contracts, and he conceded to perform in season three without SAG-AFTRA so long as the company was willing to meet with representatives about future contracts. The deal did not work out, and now, the voice of Mob admits the breakdown will likely push him out of the anime entirely. At this time, Crunchyroll has not commented on the ordeal, but ComicBook will keep you updated on any further announcements.

What do you make of this latest update? Do you want McCarley to stay on as Mob? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.