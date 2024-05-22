First Mobile Suit Gundam Funko Pops Surface Online

Mobile Suit Gundam has long been one of the biggest anime mech franchises in the world. The story of the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon hasn't just given anime fans tons of merchandise but it has also even created life-sized statues to pay homage to the franchise. Now, Gundam is about to enter a brand new world as the first Funko Pops featuring the mechs have been shown out in the wild thanks to a recent reveal.

Mobile Suit Gundam first arrived as an anime series in 1979, starting by exploring the life of young pilot Amuro. Fighting on behalf of the Earth Federation and a crew of misfits thanks to a wild series of events, Amuro would fight against the strongest pilot in Zeon's stable, Char. Following this initial series, the Gundam franchise continued to weave stories across numerous realities that have helped give the anime some serious legs. Most recently, Gundam saw some big success thanks to Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, a story that saw the anime franchise's first female pilot jumping into the robot. Reeling in a new audience of younger anime fans, Suletta Mercury's story hasn't confirmed if it will be receiving new seasons, though the Gundam franchise is moving forward.

Gundam x Funko: Get In The Robots

The next major Mobile Suit Gundam series will arrive on Netflix later this year. Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance is a completely CG-animated series and the official website describes the upcoming series as such, "Set during the One Year War that formed the backdrop of the original 1979 MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM, this new six-episode original animated series (30 min per episode) focuses on the war's European front and is intended for a global audience. The series will be animated using Unreal Engine 5 with co-production by SAFEHOUSE. It will feature a screenplay by Gavin Hignight (anime — Tekken: Bloodline, Transformers: Cyberverse; videogame — Marvel's Spider-Man) and is directed by Erasmus Brosdau (anime — Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness; videogames — Star Citizen, Ryse: Son of Rome, Crysis series)."

Want to follow which Gundam mechs might receive Funko Pops of their own? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the mech franchise and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.