Slash The Heavens With This Gundam Slash Zaku Phantom

Normally, when a Gundam mobile suit needs a threat, they are either clashing swords with and/or facing down the barrel of another Gundam. The franchise started however with the Zaku, a mech suit that was wielded by the villainous Char. Now, fans can once again enter the world of Mobile Suit: Gundam with a brand new Gunpla that brings a rendition of Zaku from the series, Gundam Seed, that wields a giant axe with which to slash the heavens and cut through some enemy mechs of its own.

Twitter User TimelessDimensi shared the first details of the Slash Zaku Phantom that wields a giant double sided energy axe and is currently available for fans to pre-order, with a tentative release date of April of next year to add another Gunpla to fans’ collections:

Videos by ComicBook.com

MG 1/100 SLASH ZAKU PHANTOM (YZAK JULE CUSTOM)

PREORDER START TIME : 1 PM 27 TH NOVEMBER 2019

RELEASE TIME : APRIL 2020 BANDAI HOBBY ONLINE SHOP

4,950円（JAPAN SALES TAX INCLUDED）https://t.co/iSRs0vYvPW pic.twitter.com/bRMar1GwM3 — Timeless Dimension タイムレス ディメンション (@TimelessDimensi) November 27, 2019

The fortieth anniversary of Mobile Suit: Gundam hasn’t just given us a ton of new Gundam plastic models, it’s given us a brand new G-Satellite that is looking to launch several figurines into space as part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Recently, a Gunpla was even designed by a creator of Ferraris, the sports cars that have gained worldwide renown thanks to their design and overall speed.

Char’s Zaku will be making another appearance for fans this week with the release of the original Mobile Suit: Gundam film, Char’s Counterattack, which will be released in theaters thanks to Fathom Events for one night. Neither this film, nor the Slash Zaku Gunpla, will break fans’ wallets as the Gunpla in question will only cost around $45 USD when it releases next April.

Will you be picking up this unique Gundam plastic model? What’s been your favorite Gunpla released to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.