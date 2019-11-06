Gundam Fan Keeps Warm With Impressive Mecha Knit

Over the years, Mobile Suit Gundam has become one of anime’s defining franchises. The series helped launched mecha to the mainstream, and fans around the world have loved the series since the start. Time and again, netizens have shown their love for Gundam in different ways, and it seems one fan found the best way to honor the anime.

And how did they do that? Well, all it took was a bit of time, some patience, and a whole lot of yarn. It isn’t everyday a fan decides to knit a Gundam helmet, but the results prove more fans should get in on the trend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by Kotaku,a fan on Twitter showed off their homage to Gundam not long ago. The user Name decided to put their knitting skills to the test, and they did so by knitting a pair of Gundam helmet out of wool yarn.

According to the report, it took Namio days to knit each of the helmets. The netizen has shared two of their works so far with the RX-178 Gundam MK-II helmet being one of them. It took four day to finish that piece with Namio working on it all day, and the result is glorious.

You can see the Gundam helmet modeled on Twitter, and it shows how intricate the piece is. There is no telling how many stitches went into this helmet or what kind of re-enforcement it has. It seems the helmet has several parts which stick out, so there could be wiring hidden inside the yarn to give the helmet structure.

As for the second helmet, Namio made a blue helmet along with a full-on face mask. The knitted accessory makes the hat even more toasty, and a pair of weaponized mittens complete the look. If you are looking to safe warm and safe this winter, then a look like this would help you out. That is, if you happen know how to knit and love Gundam as much as this netizen does.

Are you down to learn this knit pattern…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.