Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Debuts Preview Trailer, New Characters

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise cannot be stopped, and who would want it to be? The iconic mecha franchise continues to gain fans as shows like Iron-Blooded Orphans and Unicorn enthrall audiences everywhere. In the coming months, fans will get to see the second season of Thunderbolt makes its debut. And, now, a brand-new preview for the season has been released with a slew of character photos.

UP NEXT: Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Season 2 Trailer Released

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview shows a montage of clips which feature various characters and a couple of fan-favorite Gundam suits. And, of course, the footage is all set to some pretty jazzy background music that makes use of a rather lively piano.

Along with the video, fans were treated first-look photos of three new characters. While their English names have not been officially released, fans know their full Japanese names are Yurina Furukawa, Tomokazu Sugita, and Ryote Ohsaka. Character photos were also released of returning characters like Yuichi Nakamura, Ryohei Kimura, and more. You can check out all the photos in our photo gallery below!

If you are not familiar with Thunderbolt, then you should know the spin-off series debuted last December and wrapped earlier this spring. Fans were hopeful a second season would debut and tell more stories sourced from Yasuo Ohtagaki’s Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga.

As mentioned, the series is set during the same time as the original Gundam series. The story follows pilots during the One Year War as the Earth Federation’s Moore Brotherhood fends off the Principality of Zeon’s Living Dead Division. The latter division has declared their independence from Earth Federation, and they’ve laid waste to humanity with its mobile suits.

In Thunderbolt, the series specifically focuses on the skirmishes between Moore and Zeon in a wayward sector. The seedy zone is a lawless one littered with space debris and abandoned colonies, but the Zeon Division covets the route because of its trade possibilities. However, Moore is not giving up their territory without a fight, and pilot Io Fleming takes on Zeon’s Daryl Lorenz with aggression.

MORE: Famous Gundam Suit Statue Is Officially Leaving Tokyo

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt is slated to premiere its second season on March 24. The first episode of the season will be the fifth of the series as the first housed only four stories. If you want to catch up on the first season, then you can cash in for the director’s cut DVD or Blu-ray.

[HT] Anime News Network

Yurina Furukawa

Tomokazu Sugita

Ryota Ohsaka

Yūichi Nakamura

Ryohei Kimura

Atlas Gundam RX-78AL

Acguy MSM-04