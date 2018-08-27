Momoko Sakura, One of Japan’s Most Iconic Manga Creators, Passes Away

Today, the anime industry is mourning the loss of a truly talent manga artist. Momoko Sakura, the creator of Chibi Maruko-chan, has passed away at 53.

The news was reported by the creator’s office as the company confirmed Sakura’s death. According to the press release, the artist died on August 15 after a battle with breast cancer.

Over on social media, fans around the world are paying tribute to Sakura’s work. The artist’s creation of Chibi Maruko-san dates back to the late-1980s, and the character has become one of Japan’s most famous. Ranked along characters such as Doraemon, Chibi Maruko-chan has an enduring legacy with fans of all ages. (via Kotaku)

For those unfamiliar with the series or Sakura, the artist was born in Shizuoka in May 1965. She created Chibi Maruko-san in 1986, and the popular manga ran for a decade. The series was inspired by Sakura’s childhood, and she would go on to create other series like Coji-Coji and create character designs for video games. Sakura worked on gaming titles such as Every Party and Sakura Momoko no Ukiuki Carnival.

Fans and manga artist alike are taking to social media to mourn the tragic loss. No statement has been put out by Sakura’s family yet, and funeral details have been kept quiet as well. For now, the artist’s fan are taking their memorial to Twitter by sharing fan-art and collaborations Sakura did with manga giants like Eiichiro Oda (One Piece) and Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball).

Stay tuned to ComicBook for more updates. Our thoughts are with Sakura’s loved one at this time.