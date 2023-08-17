Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Reveals Key Detail About Kurt Russel's Role

The kaiju are coming to the small screen with Apple TV+'s upcoming live-action series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While the father/son actor team of Kurt and Wyatt Russell were confirmed to be a part of the series for quite some time, the television show has revealed new details about the character that the two will be portraying. Thanks to jumping to different time periods, it would seem that Kurt and Wyatt will be playing the same part in this Godzilla-focused series.

Aside from the Wyatt clan, the series will also star the likes of Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The series is brought to life by Legendary Television, the same company that has been responsible for creating North America's MonsterVerse. Clearly, Godzilla is slated to appear but the series has yet to confirm what other giant beasts, if any, will be making an appearance. With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arriving in theaters next year, perhaps the ruler of Skull Island might drop in.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Who Are Kurt And Wyatt Russell Playing?

The Russells will actually be playing the same character, Army Officer Lee Shaw. Taking place both in the 1950s and today, it seems doubtful Kurt and Wyatt will interact in the series unless the MonsterVerse decides to inject time travel into the story. In a description for the series, it would seem that the organization Monarch is gunning for Shaw thanks to what he knows about the kaiju universe.

When it comes to what kaiju fans can prepare for with the new live-action series, Apple teases Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as such, "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

What do you think of this twist for the Russels? Which giant monsters are you hoping will appear in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MonsterVerse.