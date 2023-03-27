Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Confirms Return Date

When it comes to anime, some of the industry's best series can be slept on. Thankfully, it seems Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari is getting another chance to make it big. After all, the cult supernatural hit made its debut earlier this year to quiet yet promising reviews. Bandai Namco Pictures has announced the release of its second cour, and it will be going live shortly.

At this point, little information has been given about Malevolent Spirits' new cour. We know the second cour will be released in July 2023. A total of 24 episodes will make up this cour, so if you are not caught up on the anime, you will want to binge Malevolent Spirits ASAP. The show is streaming over on Crunchyroll, and its supernatural flair will make it a quick favorite with audiences.

If you are not familiar with Malevolent Spirits, the series began under creator Onigunsou in April 2014. The manga is still being published under Ultra Jump, so there is tons of content available for the Mononogatari anime to adapt. Currently, Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga in North America, so there are volumes available in English. Currently, two volumes have been published in English, and the third is slated to hit shelves this July.

Want to know more about the series? If so, rest easy. You can read up on Malevolent Spirits below courtesy of its official synopsis: "Filled with rage against spirits known as tsukumogami, Kunato Hyoma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him see a different side. Though both are part of a clan that return the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato, robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki, saved by them. Can she get through to him?"

