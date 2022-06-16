Mononoke Seems to Be Planning an Anime Comeback

When it comes to anime, there are some shows that just don't age. Series like Inuyasha still stand tall even after all this time, and that's not to mention franchises like Gundam or Gegege no Kitai. Over the years, plenty of throwback titles have been given revivals, and it seems another is on the horizon. After all, rumors suggest Mononoke is planning a comeback, and a new bit of info backs up the belief.

The update comes from Anime Expo as the big convention announced its schedule for 2022. The in-person convention will bring some of Japan's top talent overseas to hype anime's next releases, and Twin Engine will have a panel of its own. And as you can see below, the panel teases a Mononoke follow-up is coming.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The panel itself is called "Long-awaited Sequels Line Up", and its description speaks for itself. "TWIN ENGINE would be releasing information regarding the new series of: Vinland Saga, The Ancient Magus' Bride, Mononoke, and last but not least original work Plantopia which is currently in progress," the blurb reads. Clearly, the panel will be dedicated to Twin Engine releases on the horizon, and Mononoke's name is impossible to miss.

For those unfamiliar with the anime, the paranormal series was created by Kenji Nakamura and follows its lead who sells medicine across Japan just after the Edo period. During his travels, the salesman runs into all sorts of unnatural horrors which he's forced to dispatch with his samurai blade. Back in 2007, Mononoke brought its tale to fans with an anime under Toei Animation. A manga adaptation would follow, and Mononoke closed the series in November 2014.

With its 15th anniversary upon it, Mononoke seems poised for a comeback, and rumors have suggested the anime is getting a movie under Twin Engine. If that is the case, Anime Expo will likely confirm the news and give fans the anime revival of their dreams.

Are you down for a Mononoke comeback? Have you checked out the anime's first entry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.