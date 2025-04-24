This ’90s Isekai Anime Rivaled Pokemon & Digimon and Is Free on Tubi

In the late ‘90s, when monster-centric franchises were taking over kids’ TV, three major contenders stood out in the anime world: Pokemon, Digimon, and the often-forgotten Monster Rancher. While the Monster Rancher franchise was quite popular in its time, many still say it came out at a bad time because of competition from both Pokemon and Digimon. Despite that, it did fairly well in the United States with an original 48-episode run, followed by a shorter second season, multiple great games on PS1, PS2, DS, and more.

Known as Monster Farm in Japan, Monster Rancher follows Genki Sakura, a hyperactive kid who gets transported into his favorite video game after inserting a special disc into his gaming console. His new world is full of monster-like creatures reminiscent of Pokemon. But unlike Ash Ketchum who was out collecting gym badges in mostly standalone episodes, Genki and his crew had a clear mission: revive the Phoenix and take down the evil villain Moo. Crucially, this series is streaming for free on Tubi, giving today’s viewers a chance to experience what made it special during the monster-catching craze of the late ’90s.

The Darker Monster Show That Challenged Pokemon

If you’ve never heard of Monster Rancher before, here’s the gist: in the fictional universe of the franchise, God sealed the world’s monsters away in “disc stones.” These were eventually rediscovered in the modern era by archaeologists and brought to priests who had the ability to summon the monsters trapped inside. Over time, people started breeding and training these monsters for sport, and this whole idea of raising, managing, and battling with them became the central focus of the anime.

But what made Monster Rancher stand out from other monster-collecting anime was how it leaned into a more serious and darker storyline as it progressed. It featured morally complex characters and emotional moments that hit way harder than “gotta catch ‘em all.” Those deeper connections made Monster Rancher feel more mature compared to other monster shows at the time.

When the villains were defeated in Monster Rancher, they weren’t just knocked out like in Pokemon battles. They often died and turned back into their disc form, which was kind of brutal for a kids’ show. And sure, Digimon had some darker themes too (especially when you compare its fights to Pokemon), but Monster Rancher set itself apart by sticking to one long, continuous story instead of starting over with a new arc every season. This approach made it perfect for viewers who were growing out of lighter Saturday morning cartoons and wanted something with a bit more of an edge.

Before Sword Art Online: Better Character Development?

Long before isekai became the huge genre it is today, with Sword Art Online often getting credit for starting the trend, Monster Rancher had already done it by sending its main character into a video game world. What really set it apart, though, was how it approached character development, not just for the humans, but for the monsters too. Unlike Pokemon, where most creatures aside from Meowth couldn’t speak human language, Monster Rancher gave its monsters real personalities, traumatic pasts, and full backstories, with some having lived entire lives before ever meeting a human partner.

Tiger, a wolf-like monster, had a heartbreaking backstory and a complex relationship with his brother. Mocchi, Genki’s main monster partner, grew from an innocent baby monster to a fearless fighter over time. Then there were characters like Golem, who struggled with being both strong and gentle, and Hare, whose sly attitude sometimes put him at odds with the group. All of these things helped create a deeper emotional connection than Pokemon offered, making characters feel more than just sidekicks. And while Digimon also gave its monsters voices and distinct personalities, Monster Rancher‘s approach created even more complex characters.

Pokemon vs. Monster Rancher: Why Did One Take Over The World When Both Were Awesome?

Over the last two decades, Pokemon went from just a hit TV show to a cult among ’90s kids, which continues to this very day, while Digimon is still remembered as a beloved classic. Monster Rancher never reached that same level of mainstream fame, but it built a dedicated fan base through its more mature storytelling and worldbuilding. Since Monster Rancher didn’t have the pressure of becoming this massive money-making franchise, the anime stayed focused on telling its main story without constantly rebooting like Digimon or dragging on forever like Pokemon’s endless journey.

Monster Rancher did branch out into manga, cards, and toys, but it never took over store shelves like its competitors, mostly because of its non-existent marketing. Fans typically found it through luck, like stumbling upon it randomly in a CD store. Medabots, another monster-battle anime from back then, was in the same boat – based on Game Boy games with a cool concept and loyal fans, but never quite hitting the mainstream.

Why You Should Watch Monster Rancher Today

Monster Rancher may have lost the battle for ’90s monster anime supremacy at the time, but it still deserves way more credit as a solid, underrated alternative to the bigger names. For anyone planning on revisiting it, especially if you’re a Pokemon fan who wished for more complex stories or a Digimon fan who wanted more consistency between seasons, Monster Rancher offers a full adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. Now streaming on Tubi, it provides free access to a series that taps into nostalgia with genuinely good storytelling that still holds up.

Visually, Monster Rancher lands somewhere between Pokemon’s colorful, friendly vibe and Digimon‘s edgier style, with animation that honestly holds up better than you’d expect for a ‘90s show. Made by TMS Entertainment (the studio behind Detective Conan and Lupin III), it is a wholesome isekai anime at its core with surprisingly strong animation and action as well as greater fluidity than the early Pokemon and Digimon anime. With the series now more accessible than ever, a whole new generation has the opportunity to finally see what made it special and why so many fans never let it go.