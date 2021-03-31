✖

There's a chance Legendary's MonsterVerse could continue with Son of Kong. Godzilla vs. Kong brought Legendary's MonsterVerse to a climax as the final film in the quadrilogy pit the titular giant monsters against one another as the result of years worth of build up from Godzilla's release back in 2014. But while it did serve as an ending, the final moments of the film also felt open ended enough for the MonsterVerse to continue with a potential new project. This feeling was shared by many fans as they urged Legendary to continue the MonsterVerse with a new online campaign.

It seems Legendary has been keeping a close eye on not only this fan demand, but overall box office performance from Godzilla vs. Kong as well. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary is currently in talks with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard for the next movie in the MonsterVerse. The more intriguing part of the report, however, is that one of the main titles they are throwing around is Son of Kong.

(Photo: RKO Radio Pictures / Legendary)

The report notes how Legendary is taking steps to expand the MonsterVerse with "one or more" new projects and is in early talks with Wingard for one of these next projects. Noting how Wingard was said to have been closely involved with Godzilla vs. Kong and the Hollow Earth aspect of the MonsterVerse directly, the report also stated how Wingard and Legendary have been cooking up new ideas already.

One of these titles floating internally has apparently been Son of Kong. This film was originally released as a sequel to the original King Kong and premiered back in 1933 only a few months after the release of that original film. That film saw the first film's protagonists returning to Skull Island to find that it's been divided and ravaged since Kong's attack in that first film, and there they meet a much smaller but still pretty huge ape they believe is Kong's son.

Moving forward with Kong's stories would make a lot of sense for the MonsterVerse seeing as how Legendary would need to re-up its original deal with TOHO for access to more of Godzilla's kaiju library. With Godzilla vs. Kong also serving as the second film in Kong's trilogy, a follow up to close it out would also make a lot of sense considering his new status as the Hollow Earth ruler in Godzilla vs. Kong.

But what do you think? Would you want to see Kong explored more in a Son of Kong? What kind of stories would you want to see the MonsterVerse take on next with Adam Wingard?

HT - THR