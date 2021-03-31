Kong: Skull Island Director Backs 'Continue the MonsterVerse' Movement

✖

The director behind Kong: Skull Island is backing the Continue the MonsterVerse fan movement! After much delay, Godzilla vs. Kong is now making its way through theaters and HBO Max to great success. While the film seems like the ultimate climax that the MonsterVerse has been building towards since Godzilla back in 2014, there seem to be enough nuggets left over for a potential continuation of Legendary's massive monster universe. Fans have gone viral with their desires to continue expanding this new universe with new films, and one of the MonsterVerse directors is showing their support!

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director behind Kong: Skull Island and an upcoming film based on Metal Gear Solid, responded to Legendary when they had made a note of the fact that the #ContinuetheMonsterVerse hashtag was trending on Twitter with full support in the statement, "Give the people what they want..." Given that Kong: Skull Island is many fans' favorite film in this universe, this is a major seal of approval!

The path of the MonsterVerse thus far had been pointing Godzilla and Kong at one another for the climactic final fight seen in Godzilla vs. Kong, and while there is a definitive winner between the two there is also the potential to explore this massive universe in a new way. The finale of the film essentially confirms that there will be two different planes of existence for the Titans going forward as Godzilla and Kong have gone on to command their own domains.

This leaves some room for all kinds of new adventures in either the Hollow Earth (which finally makes its full MonsterVerse debut in Godzilla vs. Kong) or with the human world. These two distinct directions do leave some room for a potential MonsterVerse future, but at the same time, the film also comes to the kind of conclusion that could act as an overall finale for Legendary's MonsterVerse experiment without many issues.

But if there's the demand for it, it could potentially happen with sequels or spin-offs!