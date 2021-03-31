Godzilla vs. Kong Reveals the Hollow Earth at Last

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has revealed the Hollow Earth at last! Massive spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong to follow, but the climax of the MonsterVerse quadrilogy has finally made its debut with a clash between the two titular Titans. Now that the feature film has hit both theaters (to great success at the box office despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) and the HBO Max streaming service, the MonsterVerse has finally showed off more of this universe that had been slowly built up across ideas sprinkled in throughout the four films released prior.

The biggest inclusion here is undoubtedly with the reveal of the Hollow Earth. A wholly unique idea to Legendary's MonsterVerse, the Hollow Earth had been teased as an entirely different world within the Earth itself where the monsters like Godzilla and Kong had been sprung from. With Godzilla vs. Kong, we finally get a look at this new space as Kong searches his roots as a species from a much larger tribe of apes that lived within the Hollow Earth.

The crux of moving the story forward is a certain energy signature needed from the Hollow Earth. Using Kong as both bait and escort, Apex Industries assigns a few people to follow Kong into the Hollow Earth. Going through a tunnel in the arctic, and through the center of the Earth, both Kong and the humans make their way through a massive portal that transports them to an ancient world within the Earth.

The Hollow Earth essentially exists on two different planes with different types of gravity. A blend of a prehistoric type of world with space aged like materials and colors, the Hollow Earth is entirely different from the human world and exists as a space full of other giant monsters that could be explored in future MonsterVerse films should that be a direction Legendary and Warner Bros. decide to go in following Godzilla vs. Kong.

The introduction of this new setting seems to be the most important aspect of Godzilla vs. Kong as it teases an entire new realm of threats for Kong and Godzilla to face, so it's likely we'll see this Hollow Earth in far more detail soon enough.