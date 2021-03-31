Godzilla vs Kong Fans Are Rallying for the MonsterVerse's Future

Godzilla vs Kong has gone live to the delight of fans around the world, and it is showing up despite the pandemic. The monster movie has brought two of the best monsters in all of film to the table, and it proves what the MonsterVerse can do. The epic crossover has fans desperate for more, so you can see why all eyes are on the MonsterVerse.

As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to share their support for the franchise. Legendary and Warner Bros. have made a special franchise that is only getting better by the draw. From Godzilla to Kong: Skull Island, its origin flicks have done justice to our favorite kaiju. And now, there are even more monsters to explore on screen.

(Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary)

In light of Godzilla vs Kong, fans have begun rallying a new movement, and it is dedicated to continuing the MonsterVerse. At this time, there are no plans to continue the franchise as no movie has been announced outside of Godzilla vs Kong. Whether due to licensing or box office totals, the future of the MonsterVerse is in flux. Now, netizens are showing their support for the epic series in its time of uncertainty, and we can only hope the powers at be are listening.

Godzilla vs Kong is currently screening on HBO Max and in select theaters.

What do you make of this new campaign? Do you think Legendary will bring forward more MonsterVerse movies or close the series with Godzilla vs Kong?