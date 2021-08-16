Mushoku Tensei Confirms Return Date With New Poster

✖

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has confirmed the return date for the second half of its debut season with the release of a new poster! Although the original release of the adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote's original light novel series had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the debut season for the series was a huge success with fans. As the result of a brand new studio forming just to put the Mushoku Tensei anime together, the first slate of episodes came to an end earlier this year with the tease that a second cour would be coming this Fall.

Now Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has confirmed it will be returning on October 3rd with its second cour of episodes for the debut season. The first slate of episodes saw Rudeus making his way to the Asura Kingdom, and the newest poster for the second slate of episodes teases that we'll have to keep an eye on a couple of different groups along with one new key addition. You can check out the poster for the series from it's official Twitter account below:

Funimation has previously confirmed they will be streaming Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's new episodes upon their return October 3rd, so if you wanted to catch up before then you can find the first cour of episodes now streaming with them as well with both an English subtitled and dubbed release. They describe the anime as such:

"When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

