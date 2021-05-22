Mushoku Tensei Will Return to Funimation With New Cour

✖

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be returning to Funimation with its new cour later this year! Mushoku Tensei surprised fans by becoming one of the major standouts of the Winter 2021 anime season, and even more so due to the fact that a whole new studio was formed to produce and animate it. Although the first half of the anime's debut season only had 11 episodes, it was quickly confirmed that it would soon be returning for a second cour (or batch) of episodes later this year. But it's been delayed a bit unfortunately.

Just as how the debut of the anime adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote's original light novel series had been delayed from its initially scheduled debut of Fall 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second cour's return has been bumped as well. Originally slated for a return this Summer, now Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has slated the second half of its first season for a return this Fall. Funimation confirmed they will also be streaming the new episodes when they premiere too.

#BREAKING: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Returns to Funimation With Second Cour This Fall 💥 Read on: https://t.co/4uwAWQSOIS pic.twitter.com/iEAd6x6K5r — Funimation (@Funimation) May 19, 2021

If you wanted to catch up with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's debut season before it returns later this year, you can currently find the series streaming with Funimation with both an English subtitled and dubbed release. They describe the anime as such, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

The final episode of the first season saw Rudeus' group (as well as a few key others) making their way toward the Asura Kingdom, and there are likely going to be all sorts of challenges when they get there for the new episodes. With Mushoku Tensei already reportedly planning two more seasons of the series, fans of this series are in for the long haul.

But what do you think? How did you like Mushoku Tensei's first season so far? Will you be tuning into Funimation when the show returns this Fall?