Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 9 Images Released

The summer anime season is in full swing, giving anime fans the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the medium. When it comes to the isekai genre, it's hard to debate that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation isn't at the top of the heap when it comes to this side of the anime world. As Rudeus continues to explore his new world and hone his sorcery skills in a world far different from the mundane one he first started in, a new preview has arrived for the next interesting isekai installment.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Jobless Reincarnation, the series has risen in the isekai genre thanks to its solid storytelling and interesting characters. When it comes to the isekai world, stories will routinely focus on protagonists that are taken from mundane worlds and placed into a fantastical one often granting the heroes outstanding abilities in the process. Mushoku Tensei doesn't break the wheel when it comes to the isekai genre, but it does reinforce it and tells an interesting story with Rudy as he goes from shut-in to superhero.

Mushoko Tensei Season 2 Episode 9 Preview

The official social media account for the Jobless Reincarnation shared a new image along with a link to check out even more pictures from episode nine. Despite Rudy becoming a natural in the magic department early on in the series, he is continuing to encounter quite a few challenges on his journey all the same. The isekai has yet to confirm if a third season is on the way from Studio Bind, though there are plenty of stories yet to tell from the source material.

Mushoku Tensei released an official description of the upcoming episode that will continue Rudeus' story, "Rudeus, who started attending Ranoa Magic University, deepened his relationship with Fitz while investigating the transfer incident. At the university, there was a Zanoba who worshiped Rudeus as a doll (figure) master. Rudeus goes to the slave market looking for someone to do the work for Zanoba, who can't make dolls because of her unusual strength."

How have you felt about Mushoku Tensei's second season so far? Does the Jobless Reincarnation stand at the top of the charts for you in the isekai genre?