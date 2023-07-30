Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Hypes University Arc With New Poster

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is kicking off its next major arc for Season 2 of the anime, and Mushoku Tensei is teasing its take on the University Arc with a new poster! As the anime continues to take on Rifujin na Maganote's original Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series, fans are seeing Rudeus Greyrat going through some of his darkest moments yet as he battles with depressing, erectile dysfunction, and feelings of loss over everything that went down during the first season. But it seems like things are going to change soon as he got an invitation to a prestigious magic academy.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4 ended the Mid-Level Adventurer arc with Rudeus (accompanied by a returning Elinalise) getting an invitation to be a special student at the Ranoa Magic Academy. He's yet to see what this school has to offer, but the final moments of the episode teased the new arc to come with plenty of new faces, familiar faces, and a whole new setting to explore. That's also highlighted in the newest poster for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 as it readies for the University Arc that you can check out below from the anime's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is now airing new episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and you can find each of them as they release alongside Japan with Crunchyroll. You can also catch up with the entire first season of the anime there as well. If you're jumping into the anime for the first time heading into the new episodes this Summer, Crunchyroll teases Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

Are you ready for Mushoku Tensei's next Season 2 arc? How are you liking the new episodes so far?