Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Confirms Release Date With New Trailer (& Big Plans for Eris)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is finally set to make its comeback with its third season later this Summer, and a release date has been set for the new episodes with a cool new trailer showing more of it off. One of the biggest Isekai franchises is finally set to make its comeback later this Summer, and fans are curious to see what possibly could be next on Rudeus Greyrat’s journey. But there’s also another major character who fans have been waiting to get an update on after she disappeared at the end of the first season.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation previously revealed it would be making its return for Season 3 sometime as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has now confirmed it will be making its debut on July 5th in Japan. As part of the AnimeJapan 2026 event in Japan this weekend, the anime has also revealed a new trailer showing off a new look at the coming episodes. The biggest tease? Eris is getting some major focus with a full “Eris Training Arc” coming next. Check out the trailer below.

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Come Out?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will be premiering on July 5th in Japan as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but the anime has yet to confirm its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. You can currently catch up with the first two seasons of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, however, and there’s a hope that they will soon be offering the third season of the series as well. But other new information about the season has been revealed too.

As part of this big update, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will also feature a new opening theme titled “Ketsui no Uta” as performed by Yuiko Ohara. New additions to the voice cast include the likes of the returning Ai Kakuma as Eris Boreas Greyrat, Haruka Tomatsu as Nina Farion, and Tetsu Inada as Gal Farion. Eris has been missing since she suddenly disappeared at the end of the first season (sending Rudeus into a season long spiral), but now fans are finally going to see what she’s been up to.

What’s Next for Eris in Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 has dropped the first tease for the “Eris Training Arc,” and it explains that Eris indeed has been training her sword skills since the end of the first season. She had left Rudeus after the two had slept together for the first time, and fans saw Rudeus really change for the worse in the wake of that decision. But with the first look at what Eris had ben doing this entire time, it’s clear she wanted to be much stronger.

Eris has been secretly training, and the focus of this trailer seems to tease that she will get a ton of focus in the coming season. That’s great after missing out on her perspective for an entire season, so it just remains to be seen how that eventual reunion with Rudeus will shake out when the two inevitably cross paths once more.

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