Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Debuts First Trailer Ahead of Return

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is currently in the works on coming back for Season 3 of the anime, and we’ve finally gotten the first look at what to expect with the first trailer for its new episodes. The anime adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote’s original light novel series made quite the impactful, yet controversial debut back in 2021. The first season was both held in high regard for the quality of its overall production, but was lambasted by fans for its main character, the Isekai would be hero, Rudeus Greyrat. Two seasons later, those debates continue to spark among fans as Rudeus has gotten into more drama since.

Shortly after the second season wrapped up its run last year, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation announced it would be returning for a third season. There was unfortunately no further update revealed since about what to expect from the new season until the debut of its very first trailer. Giving fans the very first look at what to expect from Rudeus in the coming season during Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo 2025 panel, you can check out the trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 below.

What to Know for Mushoku Tensei Season 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is now in the works for a release sometime in 2026, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres. It’s also where you can catch up with the first two seasons of the anime as well. It was also confirmed during the panel that Ryosuke Shibuya will be returning to direct the new season for Studio Bind, Sanae Shimada and Ryota Furukawa will be overseeing the character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa will be composing the music.

As for what’s going to go down in the new episodes, the second season was the biggest in the anime to date. But it was also the most controversial as the first half of its run dealt with Rudeus trying to get over his anxiety and sexual performance issues. This caused a divide even further among fans until some events late in the season saw Rudeus taking on a deadly dungeon challenge with very real consequences that followed (consequence being an element that some fans didn’t feel was present in the first season). A major person in Rudeus’ life was killed trying to protect him, so it put him in a much different position of responsibility than before.

Why Is Mushoku Tensei So Controversial?

As Rudeus’ family continues to grow in the coming season, this isn’t going to be the only point of controversy for the anime’s future amid all of the new developments either. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series creator Rifujin na Magonote directly addressed the criticism fans following the anime’s second season with a very striking post on social media, “I’m happy when I receive praise, sad when I receive criticism, and hurt when I receive slander or abuse, but no matter what people say, I’ll write what I want to write, so nothing will change.”

So while fans continue to debate the anime’s merits amidst its controversies, the creator behind it all plans to tell their story the way they intend to without any other major changes. Which ultimately is the best course of action for a massively successful franchise like this either way.