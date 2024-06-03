Mushoku Tensei Finally Gives Rudy a Long-Awaited Reunion

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has kicked off the final arc of its second half now airing this Spring, and the final moments from the newest episode of the series has brought about a reunion Rudeus Greyrat has been waiting a long time for! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 kicked off its run earlier this Spring with the reveal of how much has changed for Rudeus ever since he and Sylphie became an official couple at the end of the first half last year. But while his life has been changing in great ways, the search for his missing mother had been continuing.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 has seen Rudeus' life change in even more significant ways as Sylphie is now pregnant with his child. But the previous episodes then saw his father Paul reach out for help in rescuing his mother, Zenith, and Rudeus decided that he absolutely had to help. In reuniting with Paul, it's explained that Zenith is now trapped deep within a labyrinth along with someone who has been trapped there a month herself, Roxy, who Rudeus saves by episode's end.

Mushoku Tensei: Roxy and Rudy Reunite

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 20 sees Rudy heading into this new labyrinth as Paul explains that he heard a woman who looked like Zenith headed into with an adventuring party not long before, but they all disappeared. His search party has only covered about half of it thus far thanks to all of the teleporting traps within, and Roxy ended up falling victim to one of these traps as she was teleported to a new place in the labyrinth. But since it's been a month, it's unclear whether or not she was still alive.

Thankfully, it's soon revealed that Roxy has survived on her own this long as her magic has kept monsters at bay. But as the episode comes to an end, she's seen fighting off a horde of monsters that keeps replenishing due to a nearby teleportation circle bringing them back to the area. As Roxy starts to lose all hope at her terrible situation, she's soon saved by Rudeus. It's the first time the two have seen each other since he was a kid, and thus is likely a much different kind of looking Rudeus than Roxy ever knew. But for Rudeus, he's been constantly thinking about her all this time.