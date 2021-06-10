My Adventures With Superman: WarnerMedia Exec Teases New Animated Series

✖

Last month, Warner Bros. announced a new animated Superman adventure coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, My Adventures With Superman, with the series set to follow the adventures of twenty-something Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they start to discover who they are and what they can accomplish together. Now, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics at WarnerMedia is teasing the series, describing it as both a romantic comedy as well as a coming-of-age story and one that tested very well with female viewers.

"[My Adventures with Superman is] kind of a romantic comedy," Ascheim told TV Kids. "Lois, Clark, and Jimmy are recent college graduates at the Daily Planet, going through the life stuff you go through when you're in your early 20s. It's a romance in addition to being a superhero story. In our version, Clark is new to his powers, so it's also a coming-of-age story for all of them. That piece of animation tested better with girls than any animation we've done in a really long time."

The series, which is described as a "serialized coming-of-age story", will see Clark build his secret Superman identity and embrace his role as Metropolis's hero while Lois, who is herself growing into the role of star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. Against this backdrop, viewers will see Lois and Clark falling in love, sharing adventures, and taking down bad guys all while stumbling over secrets and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. The series will feature The Boys star Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee as Lois Lane.

"Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world," Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said when the series was announced. "This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

