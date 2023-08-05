My Adventures With Superman Reveals Hilarious Gurren Lagan Easter Egg

My Adventures With Superman has been having Adult Swim fans thinking of anime even prior to its release on the Cartoon Network programming block. With this drastic new take on the Man of Steel and the Metropolis he calls home, there have been a few references to anime franchises in its first episodes. With some mech appearing to look quite similar to the Eva Units of Neon Genesis Evangelion, the latest episode for the DC Comics' adaptation presented some characters who look as though they've been ripped directly from the beloved franchise Gurren Lagann.

In the fifth episode of My Adventures With Superman, "My Adventures With Mad Science", the animated series introduced viewers to its new take on some classic DC Comics' villains, Monsieur Mallah and The Brain. Introduced as a speaking gorilla and a floating brain, the duo are one of the strangest couples in the DCU but has some serious brain power working on their behalf. As is revealed in the new episode, the pair have been working on some wild experiments since their creation, some of which appear to have quite a bit in common with the creations that sprang from Gurren Lagann.

My Adventures With Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann might not have a new anime in the works, as far as we know, but the franchise is set to make a big return. The franchise's films are set to make arrivals in both Japanese and North American theaters later this year thanks to Studio TRIGGER. It's clear that the anime favorite has had an effect on a number of animators.

Kudos to My Adventures With Superman for the Gurren Lagann homage. For all my normie friends, Gurren Lagann is a criminally underrated and, absolutely GOATED mecha anime. I 1000% recommend it. pic.twitter.com/GIpIS0gneE — ScOoT (@WeBuildMechs) August 4, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this new take on the Man of Tomorrow, here's how Adult Swim describes the series, "My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."