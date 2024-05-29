My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Shares First Look at Superman's Next Power Up

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is teasing Superman's next power up with the first look at the next episode of the series! My Adventures with Superman's debut season introduced fans to a whole new take on Clark Kent as he starts out his career at the Daily Planet and becoming the iconic DC superhero. But with this new take, we have also seen some major switch ups in terms of what Clark has to deal with so early into his hero career. This also comes with learning about his various powers as he continues to tap into more of his strength.

Clark's beginning to see more of the abilities he has at his disposal, and it seems like he's already tapping into a new one from the first look at the next episode. My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 sees Clark saving someone from a burning building, only for a blue aura to activate around him like a shield to keep him safe from the flames. It's yet to be revealed what this new ability could be, but we'll likely see it explored further in the episode to come. Check out this new Superman power in action below:

When to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Fullmetal Scientist" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Clark's life falls apart as The General goes into hiding...in Clark's apartment! Meanwhile, Jimmy struggles with being a leader, and Lois goes toe-to-toe with Vicki Vale as they track down missing scientists!" My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 1st at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases what is coming our way in the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."