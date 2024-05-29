My Adventures With Superman Finally Introduces Its Own Lex Luthor

My Adventures With Superman has already introduced quite few members of the Man of Steel's rogues gallery. The likes of Parasite, Mr. Myxyzptlk, Live Wire, Deathstroke, and more have received makeovers to match the anime aesthetic of the Adult Swim series. While hinted at in the first season, season two has confirmed that one of the Man of Tomorrow's greatest villains, Lex Luthor, has fully entered the series in a surprising new way.

Lex Luthor first appeared in My Adventures With Superman's first season, presenting himself as simply "Alex" and not holding back his hatred of the Man of Steel when he was interviewed by Gotham's Vicki Vale. In the second season's premiere episodes, viewers witnessed Lex having a chance encounter with Jimmy Olsen, as the latter inadvertently gives the future villain advice that sets him forth on his path of villainy. Thanks to a prison break, Amanda Waller found herself about to be eliminated by a freed Parasite, but luckily, "Alex" steps in to both save her and be welcomed into the fold as Task Force X's top scientist.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

My Adventures with Lex Luthor

Of course, it was understandable that fans didn't recognize this Lex as Clark's number one villain, considering the new iteration of Lex Corps' CEO had all of his hair intact. Alex might look different from his comic book counterpart, but his hatred of Superman and his genius-level intellect remain. As the second season is already planting seeds for the likes of Darkseid and Cyborg Superman, expect Lex to have some company as the Adult Swim series continues.

If you want to learn more about the latest season focusing on the Man of Steel, here's how Adult Swim describes Season Two of My Adventures With Superman, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

Want to see what other villains make an appearance in the second season of My Adventures With Superman? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the animated Man of Steel and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Krypton.