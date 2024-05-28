My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Reveals Superman's New Origin Story

My Adventures With Superman has made some big changes to its Metropolis, as the Adult Swim series is only looking to change things up even more in season two. While the premiere had plenty of challenges for the Man of Steel to tangle with, it did see Clark learn more about his early days before and after he was jettisoned from Krypton. In quite the twist, it was revealed that the destruction of Krypton was far different than any other origin story that we had seen before, in the comics or otherwise.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first two episodes of My Adventures With Superman's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Clark finally has the opportunity to learn that the mysterious bearded figure haunting his life is none other than his biological father Jor-El. Rather than revealing that Krypton exploded as a result of a natural occurrence, Kal-El's dad reveals that Krypton was destroyed thanks to a universal conquering campaign wherein the Kryptonians met a threat that they didn't expect. For those who read the comics and know the DC Universe, the planet they encountered is quite the familiar one.

My Adventures With Darkseid

The planet in question that Clark's ancestors ran afoul of was Apokolips, the world ruled by the nefarious Darkseid. During the flashback, viewers are able to witness several robots being destroyed by what appears to be Darkseid's Omega Beams, one of the most powerful attacks in the DC Universe. Trailers leading up to season two have already given viewers a look at a Parademon, meaning that Apokolips is going to be a big part of the animated series' future.

If you want to learn more about the latest season focusing on the Man of Steel, here's how Adult Swim describes Season Two of My Adventures With Superman, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

Do you think Darkseid will be making a full appearance in My Adventures With Superman Season Two? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the animated Man of Tomorrow.