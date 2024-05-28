My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 Opening Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is back in action with Adult Swim following an hour long premiere, and now it's time to check out what's coming in the opening scene from Episode 3! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has already introduced some wild new situations for Clark, Lois, and Jimmy following everything that happened in the first season of the series. Clark not only found out he has a cousin out there somewhere, but there are even more threats from humanity as Task Force X has kicked off a series of wild new experiments with Kryptonian tech.

My Adventures with Superman has introduced new takes on classic DC Comics characters, and it seems that the next episode will be introducing another with the first look at Silas Stone along with a seemingly new power for Clark himself. These are only some of the mysteries heading into the next episode as the final moments tease a returning villain. You can check it all out with the opening scene from My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 below as released by Adult Swim:

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Fullmetal Scientist" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Clark's life falls apart as The General goes into hiding...in Clark's apartment! Meanwhile, Jimmy struggles with being a leader, and Lois goes toe-to-toe with Vicki Vale as they track down missing scientists!" My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 1st at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, Adult Swim teases what is coming our way in the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."