Cartoon Network Voice Actor Teases Role in Upcoming Adult Swim Superhero Series

Adult Swim has become a major platform for introducing comedic originals and anime adaptations to North America, but the Cartoon Network programming block has other tricks up its sleeve. One of its biggest in recent years was focusing on a brand new take on the Man of Steel via My Adventures With Superman. While the DC hero is confirmed for a third season, details regarding when we can expect it to arrive have remained few and far between. Luckily, Clark Kent won’t be alone on Adult Swim as another flying crime fighter is set to arrive, and a major voice actor from Cartoon Network’s past is joining the fight.

Greg Eagles has had a long history in the animation world, as the voice actor’s resume has spanned decades. Of all the roles that Eagles have helped create, perhaps the most famous was his take on the Grim Reaper in Cartoon Network’s The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy. While the series hasn’t been noted for a revival like many other animated endeavors, this isn’t stopping Greg from continuing his career. In a new social media update, Eagles confirmed that he was in the process of recording a character for My Adventures With Green Lantern. The spin-off will focus on the Emerald Knights of this DC universe, though the role Greg will play remains a mystery.

Adult Swim’s Brightest Day

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While Eagles’ role hasn’t been revealed, there are plenty of characters in Green Lantern’s universe that could fit the bill. From the villainous Sinestro to the heroic Kilowog, Greg’s deep voice could bring either to life. Eagles has had experience in the DCU before as well, playing roles in the animated adaptations of The Dark Knight Returns. At present, we have yet to learn which Green Lantern will be the focus of this series, as the likes of Hal Jordan, Jon Stewart, Guy Gardner, or Kyle Rayner have not appeared in My Adventures With Superman. During the show’s second season, we did see one Green Lantern thanks to Braniac pitting an alien space cop against the Man of Steel, though we doubt that will be the focus of the upcoming Adult Swim series.

My Adventures With Superman has been teasing its third season for quite some time, with a previous Comic Con confirming that the likes of Superboy, the Cyborg Superman, General Zod, and more were set to appear. Following the defeat of Braniac in season two, Clark has had the opportunity to become closer to his cousin Kara, aka Supergirl, as his Kryptonian family member has finally shaken off the influence of the space-soaring villain. Even with this new backup, the sheer number of threats, both old and new, coming to Metropolis might be more than the Man of Tomorrow can handle. Perhaps we’ll see a Green Lantern hit the upcoming third season to help push the upcoming Adult Swim spin-off.

