My Deer Friend Nokotan Nods to Marvel With Spider-Man 3 Dance Break

This year, the anime fandom has found itself enamored by My Deer Friend Nokotan. A few months back, the new anime dropped its first trailer, and the high school comedy sparked some serious laughter. At last, the anime has gone live, and My Deer Friend Nokotan is everything we wanted. The absurd show is a solid success, and in its latest episode, My Deer Friend Nokotan pays homage to Marvel with a little Spider-Man nod.

The whole thing came to light this week as My Deer Friend Nokotan put forward episode two. It is there fans watched as heroine Koshi Torako began a dance break of sorts. During the gig, fans noticed the girl was using some familiar moves, and that is because the dance comes straight from Spider-Man 3.

Oh yes, you read that right. The infamous Spider-Man 3 dancing scene has made its way to My Deer Friend Nokotan. Koshi gives Peter Parker a run for his money with her moves, and we’re obviously obsessed.

When it comes to iconic dance moves, Spider-Man 3 made the world cringe with its little number, and it has become a go-to meme online. Now, the team behind My Deer Friend Nokotan is leaning on its infamy. Every piece of Peter Parker’s dance is copied in episode two, and as such, social media is thriving with different memes.

If you have not checked out My Deer Friend Nokotan, the new series is now streaming on Crunchyroll. You can read more about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren’t the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako’s secret past! Whether it’s at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl’s every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?”

