My Deer Friend Nokotan Opening, Ending Released: Watch

My Deer Friend Nokotan is definitely one of the big new releases coming our way as part of the new Summer 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has dropped its opening and ending themes ahead of its worldwide premiere! My Deer Friend Nokotan has been getting a lot of attention from anime fans this Summer as its wild imagery struck a chord. But the anime’s opening took that one step further as its opening theme even went viral before fans even heard the full version. Now we’re getting to see how this new opening actually plays out with the anime itself.

My Deer Friend Nokotan has had its early premiere with Japanese TV, and it’s going to be releasing in full around the rest of the world later this week. To celebrate the anime’s airing, My Deer Friend Nokotan has debuted its opening and ending theme sequences. The opening (which went viral) is titled “Shikairo Days” as performed by the anime’s main voice cast, and you can check out its creditless version in the video above. The ending theme is titled “Shika-senbei no Uta” as performed by other members of the cast, and you can find it below before the anime’s full premiere in just a few more days.

My Deer Friend Nokotan Release Date

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be premiering July 7th, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll,Prime Video, ADN and more services in international territories. Masahiko Ohta will be directing the anime for WIT Studio with Takashi Aoshima writing the scripts, Yumu Tsujimura providing the character designs, and Yasuhiro Misawa composing the music. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Megumi Han as Noko “Nokotan” Shikanoko, Saki Fujita as Torako “Koshitan” Koshi, Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi, Fuka Izumi as Meme Bashame, Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada, Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikoji, Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya, and Kosuke Toriumi as the narrator.

As for what to expect from My Deer Friend Nokotan‘s story, the anime is teased as such, “Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako’s life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!”