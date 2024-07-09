My Deer Friend Nokotan Breaks Records With Opening Theme

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Reborn As A Vending Machine, Uncle From Another World, and Assassination Classroom are just a few examples of some of the strangest anime series in the entertainment world. However, these anime adaptations have some major competition in the weird world. This year saw the release of My Deer Friend Nokotan from Wit Studio, the producers responsible for Attack on Titan’s first three seasons, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family. While the new series focusing on deer might be bizarre, that isn’t stopping the anime from breaking new records as the television show’s opening theme has done just that.

My Deer Friend Nokotan is so strange that the creator of the franchise, Oshioshio, is even shocked that it was able to hit such heights in popularity. Once the opening theme received over one million downloads, the creator simply asked “why” when presented with this fact. When it comes to the opening theme, it seemingly cannot be stopped as “Shikairo Days” by Megumi Han has garnered some major attention on YouTube.

My Deer Friend Nokotan Continues to Sprint

Since hitting YouTube, Megumi Han’s opening theme has garnered over ten million views in six days as of the writing of this article. You can check out the theme song for yourself by clicking the video below as My Deer Friend Nokotan continues to take the anime world by storm. Should the anime adaptation continue to hit these heights, a second season seems in the cards as the manga first started in 2019 and has plenty of material to adapt for the small screen.

If you have yet to dive into the wild world of My Deer Friend Nokotan, the series is streaming its early episodes on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the mind-bending anime, “Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako’s life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!”

Want to see if My Deer Friend Nokotan continues to turn humanity into deer? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Wit’s latest, strangest anime adaptation.